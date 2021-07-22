US House Speaker Pelosi Rejects Republican Candidates for Capitol Riot Probe Panel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two Republican candidates from serving on the Capitol riot investigation committee.

"Monday evening, the Minority Leader [Kevin McCarthy] recommended five members to serve on the Select Committee," Pelosi said in a statement.

"I must reject the recommendations of Representatives [Jim] Banks and [Jim] Jordan to the Select Committee.

Pelosi said she told McCarthy on Wednesday morning about objections raised about Banks and Jordan serving on the committee and the impact their appointments may have had on the integrity of the investigation.

Pelosi said there was now "no hope" for reaching agreement with the Republicans on setting up any bipartisan, independent National Commission because of insufficient support from Republican senators.