US House Speaker Pelosi Says 'Some Progress' Made In COVID-19 Stimulus Talks

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

US House Speaker Pelosi Says 'Some Progress' Made in COVID-19 Stimulus Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) US lawmakers and the White House are making some progress in negotiations on the next big COVID-19 relief package, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"We have been making some progress, proceeding in a positive way, we're not there there yet. I've said we see a light at the end the tunnel. We just don't know now long the tunnel is [and] the light at the end of the tunnel may be the freight train of the virus," Pelosi said.

While the list of disagreements remained long, ranging from child nutrition to a moratorium on evicting renters for non payment, Pelosi - joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Shumer - refused to consider Republican demands that expired $600 weekly payments to unemployed Americans be resumed without a temporary extension as suggested by some.

"We're not having a short-term extension," Pelosi said.

Hours earlier, the Labor Department reported that an additional 1.186 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the lowest level since the COVID-19 outbreak reached pandemic status in the US but the 20th consecutive week in which claims topped 1 million.

Economists credit the $600 subsidy for sustaining Americans amid and a reason for strong job creation in the previous two months. The payments, part of the original $2.2 trillion CARES Act, expired at the end of July.

