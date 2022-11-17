US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leadership Role in Next Congress

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she will not seek reelection to a party leadership position in the next Congress after Democrats seemingly lost control of the lower chamber following midterm elections last week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she will not seek reelection to a party leadership position in the next Congress after Democrats seemingly lost control of the lower chamber following midterm elections last week.

"There is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco. This I will continue to do as a member of the House," Pelosi said during remarks on the chamber floor.

"And with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress."

It is time for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus, Pelosi said. In 2018, Pelosi made an informal deal to limit her time as speaker to just four more years.

Democrats are slated to lose their majority in the House following midterm elections last week, with current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy favored to become speaker under Republican control of the chamber.