US House Speaker Pelosi, Senate Chief McConnell Resume COVID-19 Fiscal Talks - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have resumed negotiations for a coronavirus economic relief package after an earlier breakdown in talks between the two sides, Pelosi's office announced in a statement.

"The Speaker and Leader McConnell spoke at 12:45 pm today by phone about their shared commitment to completing an omnibus and COVID relief as soon as possible," Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi, said via Twitter on Thursday.

The talks commenced after a bipartisan group of US lawmakers unveiled on Tuesday a $908 billion COVID-19 relief bill aimed at breaking a months-long deadlock between Democrats and Republicans over new emergency assistance for small businesses, unemployed people and industries.

Congress reached agreement with the Trump administration in March to pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, dispensing roughly $3 trillion as paycheck protection for workers, loans and grants for businesses and other personal aid for qualifying citizens and residents.

Since, Democrats in the House of Representatives led by Pelosi have been locked in a stalemate with the administration and Republicans in the Senate led by McConnell on a successive relief plan.

Presumed President-elect Joe Biden has also said that getting a COVID-19 relief package passed was his number one priority.

