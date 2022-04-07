US House Speaker Pelosi Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Deputy Chief of Staff

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, her Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hamill announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic, her Deputy Chief of Staff Drew Hamill announced on Thursday.

"After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Hamill said via Twitter. "The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided."

Hamill said Pelosi will quarantine in a manner recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC). He added that Pelosi is encouraging all Americans to get vaccinated and to get regularly tested.

Pelosi's positive test result is the latest of a recent wave of positive tests among White House officials and lawmakers. The list includes White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, Vice President Kamala Harris' communications director Jamal Simmons, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and US Attorney General Merrick Garland, among others.

US media reported that several members of the press who attended an event on Saturday with Psaki, Garland, Raimondo and Simmons also tested positive.

Earlier on Thursday, Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced that she has tested positive.