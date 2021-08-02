UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Pelosi Urges Fellow Democrats To Support Extension Of Eviction Moratorium

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 09:24 PM

US House Speaker Pelosi Urges Fellow Democrats to Support Extension of Eviction Moratorium

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to her fellow Democrats in the US Senate on Monday has asked to support the extension of the eviction moratorium that expired on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to her fellow Democrats in the US Senate on Monday has asked to support the extension of the eviction moratorium that expired on Saturday.

"It is unfathomable that we would not act to prevent people from being evicted. Overwhelmingly, our Members agreed to extend the moratorium and universally, to distribute the funds. But the House passing the eviction moratorium without the Senate acting does not extend the moratorium. Instead, the money must flow, and the moratorium must be extended by the Administration," Pelosi said in the letter.

Pelosi underscored that the whole point of the extension is to provide more time for the distribution of the unspent $46.

5 billion allocated by the US Congress to cover the needs of those who face evictions.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden asked Congress to extend the moratorium on evictions that was put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying many renters still faced financial difficulties and those driven from their homes could face a heightened risk of infection.

A nationwide moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent instituted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been in place for nearly 11 months, since September 2020, and was slated to expire on June 30, however, the deadline was extended till July 31.

Related Topics

Senate Rent Nancy Money June July September Democrats Congress 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

13 minutes ago
 BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partners ..

BDT Capital Partners, Mubadala strengthen partnership with acquisition of Cullig ..

28 minutes ago
 DPO, Trade Union discuss maintenance of law & orde ..

DPO, Trade Union discuss maintenance of law & order in Muharram

3 minutes ago
 Govt sets export target of $38.7 billion for FY 20 ..

Govt sets export target of $38.7 billion for FY 2021-22: Razak Dawood

3 minutes ago
 Fit for a prince: Denmark's Axelsen takes badminto ..

Fit for a prince: Denmark's Axelsen takes badminton gold - and royal call

3 minutes ago
 Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research receives ..

Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research receives Investors In People accreditat ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.