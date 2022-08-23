UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Pelosi's Husband Fined, Sentenced To 1 Day Court Work For DUI Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 10:01 PM

US House Speaker Pelosi's Husband Fined, Sentenced to 1 Day Court Work for DUI Accident

Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was fined and ordered to pay restitution in addition to a day of volunteer work by a California court on Tuesday as punishment for a drunk driving accident in late May

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Paul Pelosi, husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was fined and ordered to pay restitution in addition to a day of volunteer work by a California court on Tuesday as punishment for a drunk driving accident in late May.

Lawyers representing Pelosi appeared before the Superior Court of California for Napa County in a settlement hearing over the drunk driving incident, which resulted in injuries to the victim, according to prosecutors.

Judge Joseph Solga sentenced Pelosi to three years probation, five days in jail, a $1,723 fine to the court, a $150 restitution fine, $4,927.

53 in restitution and eight hours on the court work program. However, Pelosi was credited by the court for two days served in jail and two conduct credits, allowing him to serve the eight hours of court work in lieu of the one remaining day in jail.

Pelosi, 82, will also have to attend a three-month course for drunk drivers and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, the court added.

Pelosi paid restitution to the victim up front, prompting the court to drop one of the two charges against him. Pelosi earlier in August pleaded not guilty to the two separate drunk driving charges.

