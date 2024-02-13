US House Speaker Rejects Senate's Ukraine Aid Bill As Written
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) US House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated Monday that the Republican-led chamber would not take up a bill likely to pass the Senate this week which would provide billions in additional aid to Ukraine.
The $95 billion package includes funding for Israel's fight against Palestinians and for key strategic ally Taiwan, but the lion's share -- $60 billion -- would help pro-Western Ukraine restock depleted ammunition supplies, weapons and other crucial needs as it enters a third year of war.
The bill does not include changes to US immigration policy, after a previous Senate text that encompassed both the border and foreign aid was killed by members of Johnson's own party in the upper chamber.
"House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border," Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson had previously stated that the Senate's first bill -- which included immigration policy changes widely regarded as the harshest curbs in decades but which he said still did not go far enough -- would be "dead on arrival" in his chamber.
His rhetoric matched that of former president Donald Trump, who forcefully called for the bill to be rejected as he runs for office again and seeks to exploit Joe Biden's perceived weakness on immigration.
Despite months of bipartisan negotiations over the bill, Senate Republicans ultimately voted to block it from proceeding.
Another bill excluding the immigration provisions however gained enough support from Republicans to move forward in the Democratic-controlled Senate, making it almost certain it will pass a final simple-majority vote around midweek.
