UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker Says Concerned Over Classified Files Found At Biden Think Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 05:10 PM

US House Speaker Says Concerned Over Classified Files Found at Biden Think Tank

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Newly-elected US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has described as "very concerning" the discovery of classified documents taken out of the White House at a  think tank office in Washington formerly used by President Joe Biden.

Biden's lawyers have found about a dozen classified documents belonging in the period of his vice presidency in the Barack Obama administration when they were vacating an office space at Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in November. On Tuesday, the White House admitted that Biden had used the office space for three years.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, has been threatened with criminal prosecution for taking classified files from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after his presidency. Biden himself has described the fact that classified papers were at Trump's private residence as "irresponsible."

McCarthy said the discovery of documents with classified markings at Biden's office was "very concerning.

"

"He (Biden) has had these classified, and what has he said about the other president with classified documents?" McCarthy told reporters.

Asked whether the case was different because Biden's lawyers found them and "immediately" handed the materials over, McCarthy said, "Oh, really? They just now found them after all those years." 

In August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as part of an investigation into misuse of defense information, theft and file destruction and seized nearly a dozen sets of documents, some marked "Top Secret," according to the disclosed search warrant receipt. Trump has denied allegations of storing classified information at his residence and condemned the investigation as being politically motivated to prevent him from running in the 2024 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Barack Obama Washington Lawyers Threatened White House Trump Florida Tank August November Criminals FBI All From Top

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of att ..

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresp ..

18 minutes ago
 "Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

31 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

2 hours ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

2 hours ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.