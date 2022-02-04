US House Speaker Says Congress Must Move Quickly on Russia Sanctions Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) US Congress needs to move quickly to have sanctions in place to impose on the Russians if they invade Ukraine, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Senator Jeanne Shaheen said the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was close to agreement on legislation that would impose preemptive sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

"I think it is important for us to use the sanctions if the Russians strike," Pelosi said. "We want to move quickly on these."

Pelosi said the House should be as close to the Senate bill as possible so there is no delay in getting the legislation to the president's desk.

Pelosi said the sanctions have to be imposed if Ukraine is invaded because Russia has to feel "pain."

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.