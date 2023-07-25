Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 11:14 PM

US House Speaker Says Impeachment Inquiry Needed to Uncover Truth About Biden Family

An impeachment inquiry into alleged criminal activity by US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden is necessary to acquire information and effectively probe the matter, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) An impeachment inquiry into alleged criminal activity by US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden is necessary to acquire information and effectively probe the matter, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

"You've got to get to the bottom of the truth, and the only way Congress can do that is to go to an impeachment inquiry that gives Republicans and Democrats the ability to get all the information," McCarthy said during a press conference.

Impeachment inquiries allow Congress to investigate matters by bolstering information acquisition powers, McCarthy said.

The statement comes amid investigations by House lawmakers into an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and executives of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

