US House Speaker Says Impeachment Inquiry Needed To Uncover Truth About Biden Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) An impeachment inquiry into alleged criminal activity by US President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden is necessary to acquire information and effectively investigate the matter, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday.

"You've got to get to the bottom of the truth, and the only way Congress can do that is to go to an impeachment inquiry that gives Republicans and Democrats the ability to get all the information," McCarthy said during a press conference.

Impeachment inquiries allow Congress to investigate matters by bolstering information acquisition powers, McCarthy said.

The statement comes amid investigations by House lawmakers into an alleged foreign bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and executives of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

The investigation is rooted in allegations made by a highly trusted, confidential FBI informant. McCarthy is unable to simply ignore such information as an elected official, the lawmakers said.

As US House of Representatives investigations into the Biden family's alleged criminal activity have uncovered more information, the matter has risen to the level of an impeachment inquiry, McCarthy said.

Biden and other White House officials have repeatedly denied that the president was involved in foreign business deals with Hunter.

