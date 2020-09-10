US House Speaker Says Not Ruling Out COVID-19 Aid Package Before November Election

US House Speak Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she is not ruling out a COVID-19 aid package before the November 3 presidential election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) US House Speak Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday that she is not ruling out a COVID-19 aid package before the November 3 presidential election.

"No," Pelosi said responding to a question about whether any deal preceding the election is dead.

Pelosi added that she considers the $500-billion relief package set for a vote in the Senate later on Thursday to be a feigned attempt at action by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Earlier on Thursday, McConnell said American families will see exactly which Senators want to provide them assistance after the vote.

Congress has so far passed four phases of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, approving roughly $3 trillion to be disbursed as loans and grants to businesses, paycheck protection for workers and personal aid to qualifying US citizens.

Both Democrats and Republicans have blamed the other for stalling the fifth installment of the CARES Act. Democrats have sought a package worth around $2 trillion versus the $500 billion one proposed by Republicans.