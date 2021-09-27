US House Speaker Says Planning to Pass $1Trln Infrastructure Bill This Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) US House Democrats are planning to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure package this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday.

The US Senate approved the legislation back in August.

"Let me just say we're going pass the bill this week ...

I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes," Pelosi told ABC news.

The United States considers Sunday as the first day of the week.

The bill includes $550 billion in new spending for bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, strengthening energy grids, and expanding internet access nationwide.