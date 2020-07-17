US House Speaker Slams Trump for Ignoring Scientists as COVID-19 Cases Surge

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump refuses to ask for directions from scientists to address the COVID-19 crisis which is a dereliction of duty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"The president continues to go down the wrong path and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us," she said. "This is such a massive dereliction of duty - people are dying."

Pelosi said she yearned for a Republican president who shared the same conviction to defend the country.

"You have to believe in science and you have to believe in governance.

I yearn for other Republican presidents. We at least shared a commitment to the governance of our country," she said.

The United States still lacked the needed organization and resources to carry out full testing across the country for COVID-19 and still lacked sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for the population and health care workers, Pelosi added.

The US COVID-19 case count surpassed the 3.5 million mark on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.