UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Speaker Slams Trump For Ignoring Scientists As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 01:30 AM

US House Speaker Slams Trump for Ignoring Scientists as COVID-19 Cases Surge

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump refuses to ask for directions from scientists to address the COVID-19 crisis which is a dereliction of duty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Thursday.

"The president continues to go down the wrong path and refuses to ask for directions from scientists who know better than any of us," she said. "This is such a massive dereliction of duty - people are dying."

Pelosi said she yearned for a Republican president who shared the same conviction to defend the country.

"You have to believe in science and you have to believe in governance.

I yearn for other Republican presidents. We at least shared a commitment to the governance of our country," she said.

The United States still lacked the needed organization and resources to carry out full testing across the country for COVID-19 and still lacked sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for the population and health care workers, Pelosi added.

The US COVID-19 case count surpassed the 3.5 million mark on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Related Topics

Trump Nancy Same United States From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

19 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

19 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

49 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

2 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 48,000 additiona ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.