UrduPoint.com

US House Staffer Arrested For Carrying Unregistered Gun Faces 4 Charges - Capitol Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 11:22 PM

US House Staffer Arrested for Carrying Unregistered Gun Faces 4 Charges - Capitol Police

The congressional staffer arrested on Thursday after an X-ray machine at the US Capitol complex detected a handgun in his bag is facing four criminal charges related to possession of an unregistered firearm, the US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The congressional staffer arrested on Thursday after an X-ray machine at the US Capitol complex detected a handgun in his bag is facing four criminal charges related to possession of an unregistered firearm, the US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday.

The defendant, 57-year old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, is facing charges including possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the USCP said in an updated press release.

Upon review of the investigation and a preliminary timeline, the USCP determined that it took approximately four minutes to lock the building down and approximately eight minutes for officers to apprehend the suspect, the USCP said. The case remains under active investigation, the USCP added.

Allsbrooks told officers that he forgot the handgun was in his bag, the USCP said.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

Macron and Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Be ..

Macron and Scholz Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Belarus in First Meeting

2 minutes ago
 Four Suspects Arrested Over Thwarted Bomb Attack a ..

Four Suspects Arrested Over Thwarted Bomb Attack at Erdogan Rally - Reports

2 minutes ago
 New LB system to empower people: Chief Minister

New LB system to empower people: Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Expands 'Open Skies' Civil Aviation Partnership ..

US Expands 'Open Skies' Civil Aviation Partnership to Ecuador - State Department

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Health Minister assures president of P ..

Balochistan Health Minister assures president of PPSA to address issues of param ..

44 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Library near Liaquat Bagh

Fire erupts in Library near Liaquat Bagh

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.