US House Staffer Arrested for Carrying Unregistered Gun Faces 4 Charges - Capitol Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The congressional staffer arrested on Thursday after an X-ray machine at the US Capitol complex detected a handgun in his bag is facing four criminal charges related to possession of an unregistered firearm, the US Capitol Police (USCP) said on Friday.

The defendant, 57-year old Jeffrey Allsbrooks, is facing charges including possession of an unregistered firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, the USCP said in an updated press release.

Upon review of the investigation and a preliminary timeline, the USCP determined that it took approximately four minutes to lock the building down and approximately eight minutes for officers to apprehend the suspect, the USCP said. The case remains under active investigation, the USCP added.

Allsbrooks told officers that he forgot the handgun was in his bag, the USCP said.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.