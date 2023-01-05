US House Starts Day With 7th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Republican Dissent Persists

The US House of Representatives started its session on Thursday with a seventh failed ballot to elect a speaker, as dissent by approximately 20 Republicans to the leadership bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy persists

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives started its session on Thursday with a seventh failed ballot to elect a speaker, as dissent by approximately 20 Republicans to the leadership bid of Congressman Kevin McCarthy persists.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the House held six inconclusive ballots to elect a speaker - the first time in a century the chamber has failed to select a speaker in the first round of voting.

On Thursday, the House began its session with a seventh ballot, which also failed to produce a clear winner. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority, with 218 votes needed to elect a speaker.

The Republicans opposed to McCarthy have instead voted for alternatives including Congressmen Byron Donalds, Andy Biggs and Jim Jordan.

During the seventh ballot on Thursday, Congressman Matt Gaetz voted for former US President Donald Trump, as there are no rules requiring the speaker to be a member of Congress.

The House is unable to swear in lawmakers and conduct business until a speaker is elected. US President Joe Biden called the House's failure to elect a leader embarrassing, but said that it is not his problem.