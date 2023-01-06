US House Starts Fourth Day With 12th Failed Ballot to Elect Speaker as Dissent Dissolves

The US House of Representatives on Friday started its fourth session of the 118th Congress with a twelfth failed ballot to elect a speaker, as Republican opposition continues to block Congressman Kevin McCarthy's bid despite waning dissent

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Friday started its fourth session of the 118th Congress with a twelfth failed ballot to elect a speaker, as Republican opposition continues to block Congressman Kevin McCarthy's bid despite waning dissent.

The House held its twelfth ballot to elect a speaker on Friday morning, with McCarthy again failing to secure the 218 necessary votes. Republicans hold a 222-212 majority in the House, but a total of 21 Republicans have voted in opposition to McCarthy over the course of the selection process.

However, on the twelfth ballot, a number of Republicans who previously opposed McCarthy's leadership switched their votes in favor of the congressman.

The change in votes came following a party conference meeting earlier on Friday, during which members-elect reportedly negotiated a potential agreement to elect McCarthy.

Voting continues, although enough Republicans have still cast dissenting votes to block McCarthy's election.

Republicans are considering a $75 billion cut to US defense spending as part of the effort to rally support behind McCarthy, although some defense hawks who have so far voted for McCarthy expressed concerns about the proposal, US media reported on Friday.

The situation marks the first time in a century the House has failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot, and the first time since 1859 it has taken more than ten ballots.