US House Subcommittee Approves Bill To Ban Russian Uranium Imports, Sends To Full Panel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 10:05 PM

US House Subcommittee Approves Bill to Ban Russian Uranium Imports, Sends to Full Panel

The US House Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security approved a Republican-backed bill on Tuesday that would ban US imports of Russian uranium

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The US House Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security approved a Republican-backed bill on Tuesday that would ban US imports of Russian uranium.

The Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act cleared the subcommittee with an 18-12 vote, forwarding it to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for consideration.

The legislation would prohibit the US import of enriched uranium from Russia 90 days after the law becomes effective. However, the bill would also grant temporary waivers until January 2028 to allow for a wind down period.

The subcommittee's chairman, Jeff Duncan, said during the markup hearing that the United States has become increasingly dependent on Russian fuel needed for its commercial nuclear reactors, noting that Russian imports account for 20% of the US market.

Duncan, a Republican, added that the bill would encourage US firms to invest in the infrastructure needed to produce uranium in the United States.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday morning will consider a bipartisan bill similar to the lower chamber's Russian uranium import ban bill.

The United States already banned Russian oil and gas imports into the United States in response to Moscow's special military operation launched in Ukraine on February 2022.

