US House Timeline For Sending Impeachment Article To Senate To Be Revealed Monday - Pelosi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

US House Timeline for Sending Impeachment Article to Senate to Be Revealed Monday - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) US House of Representatives will announce on January 18 when the chamber will submit the article of impeachment of President Donald Trump to the Senate, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Friday.

"We are working on taking this to trial, and on Monday you will be the first to know when we announce that we are going over there," Pelosi said.

On January 6, pro-Trump protesters stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory after Trump urged them to not allow the election to be stolen. Five died and more than 170 cases have been open by police in connection with the riots.

The US House of Representatives impeached Trump on Wednesday for inciting the riot.

