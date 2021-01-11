UrduPoint.com
US House To Consider Article To Impeach Trump On Wednesday Or Thursday - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives will vote as early as Wednesday on an Article of Impeachment against President Donald Trump over his role in the storming of the Capitol, Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern said in an interview on Monday.

"I expect that he will be impeached. He will be the first president in history to be impeached twice," McGovern told CNN in an interview.  Asked whether he thought the vote would happen on Wednesday or Thursday, McGovern said, "I do."

McGovern said House lawmakers are still working out the details of the process but he expects that the measure will come to the floor as early Wednesday.

"We expect this up on the floor on Wednesday, and I expect it will pass," he said.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives is set to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump later on Monday in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot, when thousands of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

More Stories From World

