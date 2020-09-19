UrduPoint.com
US House to Consider Legislation Next Week to Block Imports From China's Xinjiang - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The US House of Representatives will consider two bills next week that would stop imports from China's Xinjiang region and require US companies to disclose information on whether their supply chains have ties to forced labor camps, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press conference on Friday.

"Next week, I'm so pleased that we will have two bills on the floor, one of them led by Jim McGovern who is the chair of the China Executive Commission and this is bi-cameral, bipartisan legislation by McGovern to ensure that goods made in the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region are not made with forced labor - those that are imported into the United States," Pelosi said.

The second bill would require US-listed companies to disclose information of possible links their supply chains may have to forced labor or internment camps, Pelosi added.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced that it will immediately block the import of goods made in China's Xinjiang to end alleged forced labor practices.

Human rights groups say Chinese authorities have detained more than a million people, mostly from Muslim ethnic groups that include Uighurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, in a network of detention centers as part of an assimilation campaign.

China has denied the charges, saying the camps it built for Uighurs and other minorities were for vocational and Chinese language training and not for slave labor.

