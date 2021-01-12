UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House To Consider Trump's Impeachment Wednesday - Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:20 AM

US House to Consider Trump's Impeachment Wednesday - Schedule

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives plans to meet on Wednesday to consider impeaching President Donald Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' at the Capitol, according to a schedule update released on Monday.

"On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the House is expected to meet at 9:00 a.m. [2:00 p.m. GMT] for legislative business. The House is expected to consider Articles of Impeachment," the update said.

On Tuesday, the House will consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence "to convene and mobilize the principal officers to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment" - with the purpose of removing Trump from office.

Democrats have said that if Pence does not take action, they will seek to impeach Trump. On Monday, they formally introduced an article of impeachment against the incumbent, accusing him of inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill last week.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election. Following the unrest, Trump has been blocked on all major social media platforms.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Protest Police Business Social Media Trump Capitol Hill January All From P

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health slams false rumours involving C ..

51 minutes ago

Germany, France, Jordan, Egypt Call on Israel, Pal ..

2 hours ago

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Recommended for Phase 3 ..

2 hours ago

Railways plans to reconstruct 11 bridges, repair 5 ..

58 minutes ago

New lockdown looming in Portugal with record virus ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.