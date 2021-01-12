(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives plans to meet on Wednesday to consider impeaching President Donald Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' at the Capitol, according to a schedule update released on Monday.

"On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, the House is expected to meet at 9:00 a.m. [2:00 p.m. GMT] for legislative business. The House is expected to consider Articles of Impeachment," the update said.

On Tuesday, the House will consider a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence "to convene and mobilize the principal officers to activate section 4 of the 25th Amendment" - with the purpose of removing Trump from office.

Democrats have said that if Pence does not take action, they will seek to impeach Trump. On Monday, they formally introduced an article of impeachment against the incumbent, accusing him of inciting an insurrection on Capitol Hill last week.

On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen election. Following the unrest, Trump has been blocked on all major social media platforms.