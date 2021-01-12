UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

US House to Debate Legislation Urging Pence to Remove Trump - Speaker Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives will make another attempt to urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Monday.

"The House will next take up the [Congressman Jamie] Raskin legislation in regular order to call upon the Vice President to activate the 25th Amendment to remove the President. We are further calling on the Vice President to respond within 24 hours after passage," Pelosi said in the statement.

Earlier in the day, House Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats to pass the resolution with a swift vote by unanimous consent, which means lawmakers will first have to go through several procedural steps before the measure can be passed.

