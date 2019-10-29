UrduPoint.com
US House To Debate Resolution That 'Affirms' Trump Impeachment Process - Pelosi

Tue 29th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The US House of Representatives will bring a resolution to the floor for debate this week that affirms the impeachment process of President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on Monday.

"This week, we will bring a resolution to the floor that affirms the ongoing, existing investigation that is currently being conducted by our committees as part of this impeachment inquiry, including all requests for documents, subpoenas for records and testimony, and any other investigation steps previously taken or to be taken as part of this investigation," Pelosi said.

Pelosi explained that that resolution will establish the procedure for public hearings, authorize the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outline producers to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and set forth due process rights for the US president and his counsel.

