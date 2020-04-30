UrduPoint.com
US House To Decide Soon On Remote Voting - Speaker Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The US House of Representatives is likely to decide soon on whether to permit proxy voting from remote locations for its committees because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference on Wednesday.

"I think that the consensus is that there will be a vote on proxy voting," Pelosi said. "On the committee meetings, there is serious consideration.

"

That vote would likely go ahead whether House Republicans agreed with it or not, Pelosi added.

The House Committee on Rules decided two weeks ago "that what was feasible was remote voting by proxy... We will continue to look at the technology to see how much more we can do for the whole body," Pelosi said.

There were some possibilities to go ahead with remote proxy voting for meetings with a small number of members of Congress rather than for the full House which has 435 members, Pelosi said.

