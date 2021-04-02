UrduPoint.com
US House To Have Most Of Biden Infrastructure Funding Bill Ready By Early May - Pelosi

Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Most of the US House legislation to push through President Joe Biden's $2.3 billion infrastructure renewal plan should be ready by the end of the first week in May, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference on Thursday.

"Much of [writing it should be complete] in the first week of May for the infrastructure portion of it and we will see when the Senate will act on it when we're ready," Pelosi said. "I do not set a date [for passing the legislation]. We are not in a position to do so. ... We would like to get the bill done soon."

Biden's plan seeks to modernize 20,000 miles of various roads, fix ten most economically significant bridges in the country and repair another 10,000 smaller ones. It will replace thousands of buses and rail cars, repair hundreds of stations, renew airports, and expand transit and rail into new communities

"We are trillions of Dollars behind [in infrastructure maintenance].

It is a safety issue when it comes to bridges. Some of the water systems in our country are more than 100 years old. Many of them are full of lead," Pelosi said.

Biden's plan calls for investing $621 billion in transportation, $580 billion in manufacturing, research and job training, $313 billion in schools and housing, $111 billion in water facilities and $100 billion in digital infrastructure. Another $400 million are expected to be spent on home care workers.

Critic's have said Biden's plan is leading the United States into hyperinflation, even an inflationary collapse, and capital flight.

