US House To Investigate Trump Administration 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The US House Judiciary Committee in a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf requested relevant documents related to the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy.

The Remain in Mexico policy, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), requires asylum-seeking migrants to wait in Mexico while they wait for their court proceedings.

"The House Judiciary Committee has held hearings, sent oversight letters, and participated in a variety of staff-level briefings in which administration officials have been unable or unwilling to answer basic questions relating to MPP," the letter said on Monday.

"A comprehensive review of the policy, its implementation, and its impact on vulnerable populations is necessary."

The committee is requesting Wolf provide all relevant documents, data and communications related to MPP by January 30.

The committee said in the letter that MPP is inconsistent with the Department of Homeland Security's statutory authority and that it exposes migrants to threats of murder, sexual violence and kidnapping in Mexico.

