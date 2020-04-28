US House to Join Senate in Reconvening Next Week After Extended Recess

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) US House Majority leader Steny Hoyer announced that he will be bringing lawmakers back to Washington next week after a coronavirus-induced extended recess.

Earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the upper chamber would reconvene in a safe manner next week to fulfill its duty to Americans including those on the frontline fighting the coronavirus.

"Mr.

Hoyer just announced on today's Caucus conference call that the House will be in session next week, beginning Monday, May 4th, and that votes are possible," Hoyer's press office said in a tweet on Monday.

Last week, Hoyer announced he favored rapid reform to allow the House to meet, with members participating from home or other remote locations via teleconferencing technology because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic crisis, which has forced social distancing even for those attending in person.