US House To Pass Bill To Help American Families Combat Novel Coronavirus - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:20 AM

US House to Pass Bill to Help American Families Combat Novel Coronavirus - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) US House of Representatives will pass a bill designed to provide necessary assistance to families in the United States to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Friday.

"Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and I last weekend called for further actions to put families first. Today, we are passing a bill that does just that - The Families First Coronavirus Response Act," Pelosi said.

Pelosi pointed out that the measure will provide "direct support" to people who need it, including those who do not have health insurance.

"This legislation facilitates free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs to test, including the uninsured," Pelosi said.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United States has increased to at least 41 people, Pelosi added.

The World Health Organization declared the spread of the novel coronavirus a pandemic. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 130,000, with a death toll of more than 4,900. More than 68,000 people have recovered from the disease.

