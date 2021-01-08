UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House To Proceed With Impeachment Vote As Early As Next Week - Assistant Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

US House to Proceed With Impeachment Vote as Early as Next Week - Assistant Speaker

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives could move to impeach President Donald Trump as early as next week if he is not removed from office for inciting this week's deadly violence at the Capitol, Assistant US House Speaker Katherine Clark said on Friday.

"We can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly ... as early as mid-next-week," Clark told CNN in an interview.

Clark said the House would almost certainly take such steps if Vice President Mike Pence does not agree to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The 25th Amendment allows for a temporary or permanent transfer of power from the US president to vice president if the majority of cabinet members certify to the congress that the president is unable to perform his duties.

Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight much harder" to overturn the election results. Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.

Related Topics

Election Attack Katherine Vote Trump Died March Congress From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,950 new COVID-19 cases, 2,218 reco ..

60 minutes ago

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

2 hours ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 hours ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

2 hours ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.