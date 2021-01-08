US House to Proceed With Impeachment Vote as Early as Next Week - Assistant Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The US House of Representatives could move to impeach President Donald Trump as early as next week if he is not removed from office for inciting this week's deadly violence at the Capitol, Assistant US House Speaker Katherine Clark said on Friday.

"We can use procedural tools to get articles of impeachment to the floor for a House vote quickly ... as early as mid-next-week," Clark told CNN in an interview.

Clark said the House would almost certainly take such steps if Vice President Mike Pence does not agree to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

The 25th Amendment allows for a temporary or permanent transfer of power from the US president to vice president if the majority of cabinet members certify to the congress that the president is unable to perform his duties.

Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results. The attack came shortly after Trump urged his supporters to march on the Capitol and "fight much harder" to overturn the election results. Five people died as a result of the ensuing violence.