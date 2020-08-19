UrduPoint.com
US House To Proceed With Saturday Vote On Postal Service Bill - Pelosi

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The US House of Representatives is set to vote on Saturday on a bill to provide multi-billion financial support to the Postal Service and deter it from any operational changes ahead of the November presidential election despite the Postmaster General's pledge to freeze reforms, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement.

"The House will be moving ahead with our vote this Saturday on Chairwoman Maloney's 'Delivering for America Act,' which prohibits the Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service it had in place on January 1, 2020 and provides $25 billion in critical funding to support the Postal Service," Pelosi said on Tuesday evening.

The Trump administration and congressional Democrats have locked horns over the issue of mail-in ballots in the upcoming presidential election  that will proceed amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

President Donald Trump has claimed that mail-in ballots pose a risk of widespread fraud in the upcoming election, citing the botched New York congressional Primary race as an example. The US president has also said that the US Postal Service has been failing for decades.

Amid the Democrats outcry, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced a temporary pause in operational changes.

Trump's opponents say they believe the changes are delaying the mail and threatening to disenfranchise voters, with Pelosi calling the for ending what she called was the US president's election sabotage campaign.

Trump has said planned reform was to boost the efficiency of the Postal Service and save billions of Dollars.

