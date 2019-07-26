US House to Seek Grand Jury Evidence From Mueller Probe - Lawmaker

The US House Judiciary Committee will seek access to grand jury evidence from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's so-called Russia investigation, the panel's Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The US House Judiciary Committee will seek access to grand jury evidence from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's so-called Russia investigation, the panel's Chairman Jerrold Nadler told reporters on Friday.

"Today, we are filing an application to the grand jury for the material underlying the Mueller report," Nadler said.

Nadler said his committee would continue to work during the August recess to seek more testimony from key witnesses, adding that lawmakers would issue more subpoenas if necessary.

He added that the panel would early next week file a lawsuit to enforce its subpoena for testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn.

Nadler called the US House of Representatives the only Federal institution capable of holding President Donald Trump to account for his actions.

"To do so, the House must have access to all the relevant facts and consider whether to exercise its full powers including a constitutional power of the utmost gravity, recommendation of articles of impeachment," he said.

On Wednesday, Mueller testified before Nadler's committee on his investigation into allegations of Russian election meddling and collusion with the Trump campaign. During his testimony, Mueller largely reiterated what was in his report released in April.

In April, Mueller issued a final report on his investigation and said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign with Russian officials in the run-up to the election. However, Mueller listed 10 instances that could constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

After reviewing the facts, US Attorney General William Barr said he concluded the evidence provided by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction of justice offense.

Trump has repeatedly called Mueller's investigation a political witch hunt. Russia has also denied allegations of interference in the US political system, saying they were made up to excuse the election loss of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton and deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption.