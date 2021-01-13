UrduPoint.com
US House To Send Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump To Senate Without Delay - Hoyer

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:14 PM

US House to Send Articles of Impeachment Against Trump to Senate Without Delay - Hoyer

The US House of Representatives, widely expected to approve articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump later on Wednesday, plans to send the articles to the Senate this week, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in an interview on Wednesday

"There is no reason why we can't send it this week and my expectation after discussion with the Speaker [Nancy Pelosi] is that we intend to do that," Hoyer said.

Hoyer added that Pelosi is likely to appoint impeachment managers later on Wednesday.

Following impeachment by the House, the Constitution requires the Senate to hold a trial presided over by the chief justice from the Supreme Court.

It remains unclear if a Senate trial of an impeached president can continue after the president leaves office - in this case with inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on January 20 - since the situation had never occurred and is not explicitly addressed in the Constitution.

