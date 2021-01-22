UrduPoint.com
US House To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Monday - Senate Majority Leader

The US House of Representatives will deliver the articles of impeachment for former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US House of Representatives will deliver the articles of impeachment for former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

"I have spoken to Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi who informed me that the articles would be delivered to the Senate on Monday," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"It will be a full trial. It will be a fair trial."

Schumer insisted that the trial had to go ahead.

"Make no mistake: A trial will be held in the US Senate and there will be a vote whether to convict the president," he said.

It will be the first time in US history that any president faced two impeachment trials or that any president was impeached after he left office.

