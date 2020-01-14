UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate Wednesday - Congressman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:50 PM

US House to Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate Wednesday - Congressman

The House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The speaker [Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi] indicated with the full consent of the caucus that those articles of impeachment...

will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow," Jeffries said.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Ukraine Trump Nancy December Congress 2016

Recent Stories

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

22 minutes ago

AJK president assures all help to calamity-hit peo ..

58 minutes ago

Palestine Hopes Putin Visit to Yield Deals on Visa ..

2 minutes ago

Dow Hits Record High While Rest of Wall Street Pac ..

2 minutes ago

OSCE Media Freedom Representative Offers Condolenc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.