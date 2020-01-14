US House to Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate Wednesday - Congressman

The House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The speaker [Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi] indicated with the full consent of the caucus that those articles of impeachment...

will be transmitted to the Senate at some point tomorrow," Jeffries said.

On December 19, the House of Representatives voted along party lines to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.