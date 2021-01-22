US House to Send Impeachment Articles to Senate on Monday - Senate Majority Leader

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The US House of Representatives will deliver the articles of impeachment for former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

"I have spoken to Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi who informed me that the articles would be delivered to the Senate on Monday," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "It will be a full trial.It will be a fair trial."