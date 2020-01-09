UrduPoint.com
US House To Send Trump's Impeachment Articles To Senate 'Soon' - Pelosi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House will probably send articles to impeach President Donald to the Senate shortly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) US House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House will probably send articles to impeach President Donald to the Senate shortly.

"I will send them over when I'm ready, and that will probably be soon," Pelosi said during her weekly press conference.

She said the House should move "smartly and strategically" on the issue.

The US House impeached Trump before Christmas but Pelosi has delayed sending the articles to the Senate because the Democrats are unsure they will get a fair trial in the upper chamber.

On December 19, the House voted to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress for allegedly freezing military aid to press Ukraine to probe political rival Joe Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as a witch hunt aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.

