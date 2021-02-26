UrduPoint.com
US House To Start Working On George Floyd Police Reform Bill Next Week - Speaker Pelosi

The Democratic majority in the House of Representatives plans to re-introduce the George Floyd Justice and Policing Bill next week and rapidly pass it, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference on Thursday

"We will have [the bill] on the floor next week," Pelosi said.

The proposed legislation, she added, is respectful of police who do their work honorably.

The bill was first passed last year in the House after riots convulsed US cities when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in a chokehold by a police officer after pleading that he could not breathe.

But the then-Republican majority in the Senate sat on the bill. The Democrats regained control of the Senate in January elections in Georgia.

The speaker, yesterday, said the bill if passed would ban chokeholds, stop no-knock warrants, and combat racial profiling. The legislation is designed to address systemic racism and curb police brutality, she added.

