US House to Vote Next Tuesday to Codify Same Sex Marriage Bill for Biden to Sign - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of Congress are working to prepare the Respect for Marriage Act protecting same-sex marriage to be ready next Tuesday for a vote, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a Capitol Hill press conference on Thursday.

"The bill ensures (the encodement into law) of the same sex marriage act," Pelosi said. "It had strong bipartisan support in both the Senate and the House."

The legislation would ensure that the right to same-sex marriage for both men and women was codified into US law.

Pelosi said the legislation was one of the final bills she would sign as Speaker of the House before the new Republican majority took over control of the chamber as a result of their victory in November's midterm congressional elections.

The Senate passed the legislation on Tuesday as members of both parties cooperated to prevent the conservative-dominated Supreme Court from eliminating the right after it reversed the 50-year-old Roe vs Wade ruling last year, taking away the Federal legal right to unlimited abortion.