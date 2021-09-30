UrduPoint.com

US House To Vote On Bill To Avert Gov't Shutdown Thursday After Senate Passes It - Pelosi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 09:24 PM

The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to avert a government shutdown later on Thursday after the Senate passes the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The US House of Representatives will vote on legislation to avert a government shutdown later on Thursday after the Senate passes the bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"A little bit later this morning, the Senate will be voting on a continuing resolution (bill) which they will send back to the House, which we will pass and send on to the president to keep the government open," Pelosi said during a press conference on Thursday.

The House passed the measure on Wednesday and advanced it to the Senate, but another vote is needed to approve any changes made to the bill in the upper chamber. This bill will temporarily keep the government funded through December 3 to avert a government shutdown tonight at midnight.

