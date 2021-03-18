US House to Vote on Legislation Giving Legal Status to Undocumented Residents - Pelosi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Two pieces of legislation headed for a vote in the US House of Representatives later on Thursday will remove the threat of deportation on undocumented immigrants, including farm workers and so called "dreamers" - adults who were illegally brought to the United States as children, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"For us this is a day not only of passing legislation but a cause for celebration," Pelosi told a news conference on Thursday.

The American Dream and Promise Act would create a path to citizenship for millions of dreamers while a second bill, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, would establish a path to legal status for agricultural workers.

President Joe Biden has pledged to create a path to citizenship for all long-term undocumented immigrants - a population estimated at about 11 million - and Tuesday's vote will mark an initial legislative push by Congress to meet that objective.

US Congressman Jim Costa said the two bills would protect about half of the nation's undocumented residents from the threat of deportation.

Prospects for Senate passage are considered dim because approval would require votes from at least ten Republicans, many of whom have panned the Biden proposal as "blanket amnesty.

Moreover, effort comes amid a new surge of illegal migrants crossing at the southern US border, especially unaccompanied children who are now being held in detention centers inherited from the Trump administration.