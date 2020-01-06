UrduPoint.com
US House To Vote On Limiting Trump's Military Actions Regarding Iran This Week - Pelosi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The US House of Representatives will this week vote on a resolution to restrict US President Donald Trump's military actions with regard to Iran, the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, said, in the wake of a fresh crisis in Tehran-Washington relations, caused by the killing of an Iranian military commander by a US airstrike in Iraq.

"This week, the House will introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran. This resolution is similar to the resolution introduced by Senator Tim Kaine in the Senate. It reasserts Congress's long-established oversight responsibilities by mandating that if no further Congressional action is taken, the Administration's military hostilities with regard to Iran cease within 30 days," Pelosi said in a statement.

Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds Force of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, a senior member of Iraq's Iranian-backed Shia Popular Mobilization Forces, were killed by the US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday.

The White House has not notified lawmakers of the airstrike in advance but filed a formal notification on Saturday.

Pelosi has been a critic of the strike. The House speaker said it provoked more questions than it answered.

