WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The US House will vote on a symbolic resolution condemning Russia for forcing down an American drone over the Black Sea as early as next week, according to a House calendar.

"Items that may be considered under suspension of the rules... H. Res. 240 Condemning recent actions taken by the Russian military to down a United States Air Force drone, as amended," the Calendar said.

The incident occurred in mid-March, when the US European Command accused Russia of an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea resulting in the complete loss of a US MQ-9 drone. The Russian military contended that the Su-27 fighter jets that scrambled to intercept the drone did not come into contact with it or use weapons against it. The drone, which had its transponders switched off, crossed into an area of the Black Sea near Crimea that was declared off limits by Russia at the start of the military operation in Ukraine, the ministry said.

The resolution was introduced by lawmakers Brandon Williams (R-NY) and Jim Costa (D-CA).

"Whereas a United States Air Force drone was acting safely and responsibly in international airspace and in accordance with international law; and Whereas the 2 fighter jets released fuel and bumped into the drone, resulting in the drone crash-landing in the Black Sea: Now, therefore, be it Resolved, That the House of Representatives� condemns the reckless actions of the Russian military," the resolution said.

The document also states that the United States will not be deterred from operating its drones in international airspace in the Black Sea region due to Russia's "reckless behavior."