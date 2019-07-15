UrduPoint.com
US House To Vote On Resolution Condemning Trump's 'Xenophobic' Tweets - Pelosi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:22 PM

US House to Vote on Resolution Condemning Trump's 'Xenophobic' Tweets - Pelosi

The US House of Representatives will vote on a measure to condemn President Donald Trump's controversial comments against four Democratic congresswomen, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to fellow lawmakers on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The US House of Representatives will vote on a measure to condemn President Donald Trump's controversial comments against four Democratic congresswomen, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to fellow lawmakers on Monday.

On Sunday, Trump attacked four Democratic congresswomen in a rant in which he told them to go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries from where they "came from."

"The House cannot allow the President's characterization of immigrants to our country to stand," Pelosi said in her letter to House Democrats. "Our Republican colleagues must join us in condemning the President's xenophobic tweets.

"

The resolution is sponsored by members of Congress who were born abroad, including Congressmen Tom Malinowski and Jamie Raskin, Pelosi said.

While Trump did not identify the congresswomen he was referring to in his statements, they appear to be directed at a group of liberal, freshman members of the US House of Representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley.

All of the congresswomen excluding Omar were born in the United States. Omar immigrated from Somalia.

