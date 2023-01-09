US House to Vote on Rules for 118th Congress Following McCarthy Concessions to Conference

The US House of Representatives on Monday will vote on adopting rules for the 118th Congress, following Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with members of the House Republican Conference to alter the rules in exchange for supporting his leadership bid

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Monday will vote on adopting rules for the 118th Congress, following Speaker Kevin McCarthy's deal with members of the House Republican Conference to alter the rules in exchange for supporting his leadership bid.

The lower chamber of Congress will consider adopting the new rules with first votes expected around 6:30 p.m. ET (23:30 GMT), the House Press Gallery said via Twitter. The session will be the seventh of the new Congress, with speaker elections having consumed most of the first legislative week.

McCarthy brokered a deal with fellow House Republicans to change several House rules, including allowing a single member to call for the speaker's removal at any time and limiting government spending.

The House will also consider on Monday the Family and Small business Taxpayer Protection Act, which would rescind unobligated amounts appropriated to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

In August, the previous Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, authorizing $80 billion for IRS tax enforcement. The policy, which is estimated to net $124 billion in revenue over the next decade, received harsh criticism from numerous Republican lawmakers, who claimed the IRS could increase audits on ordinary families and small businesses.