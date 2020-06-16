UrduPoint.com
US House To Vote On Statehood For Washington, DC June 26 - Majority Leader

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

US House to Vote on Statehood for Washington, DC June 26 - Majority Leader

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The House of Representatives will vote in ten days time on a bill giving Washington, DC the status of a new state in the United States, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I will be bringing this to the floor on June 26 for a vote," Hoyer said. "We are going to put this bill on the floor co-sponsored by over 200 members of the House of Representatives. ...The Speaker [Nancy Pelosi] and I talked last week and agreed this was an appropriate time to show respect to a city which has a very large African-American population."

Hoyer noted the United States was the only free nation in the world whose capital does not have voting members of their parliament.

"This action we are taking on Friday, June 26 is so very important. ...We must bring an end to the disenfranchisement of 700,000 American citizens, more than [the population of the state of] Wyoming, more than Vermont," Hoyer said.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has made clear he will not even let the legislation to be presented to the upper chamber for any vote.

McConnell has repeatedly opposed statehood for Washington, DC, which is overwhelmingly Democrat. Giving the US capital a status of a state would automatically get the right to elect two member senators, tilting the balance in the Senate strongly toward the Democrats.

