UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House To Vote Saturday On $25Bln To Boost Postal Service Before Election - Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

US House to Vote Saturday on $25Bln to Boost Postal Service Before Election - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The House of Representatives will pass a $25 billion support package for the US Postal Service (USPS) in a one-day session on Saturday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will deliver for America by voting on Saturday hopefully in a bipartisan way on Chairwoman [Carolyn] Maloney's 'Delivering for America Act,' providing $25 billion in support of the Postal Service as the USPS board of Governors recommended, 100 percent appointed by [President Donald] Trump," Pelosi said,

Pelosi said she issued the statement after speaking to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about his alleged pause in operational changes that are delaying the mail and threatening to disenfranchise voters:

"The Postmaster General's alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.

The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works," Pelosi said.

Those changes directly jeopardized the November US election and disproportionately threatened to disenfranchise voters in communities of color, the House Speaker added.

Related Topics

Election Threatened Trump Nancy November Billion

Recent Stories

Ronald Koeman appointed Barcelona coach after Quiq ..

34 minutes ago

Mansour bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai’s S ..

1 hour ago

PML-N manipulated Pakistan's financial position wh ..

58 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises MBRGI leading role in ..

1 hour ago

Canadian Bank Agrees to Pay $60Mln to US to Settle ..

58 minutes ago

Clooney anti-corruption group blasts N Korea contr ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.