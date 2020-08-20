US House to Vote Saturday on $25Bln to Boost Postal Service Before Election - Pelosi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The House of Representatives will pass a $25 billion support package for the US Postal Service (USPS) in a one-day session on Saturday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will deliver for America by voting on Saturday hopefully in a bipartisan way on Chairwoman [Carolyn] Maloney's 'Delivering for America Act,' providing $25 billion in support of the Postal Service as the USPS board of Governors recommended, 100 percent appointed by [President Donald] Trump," Pelosi said,

Pelosi said she issued the statement after speaking to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about his alleged pause in operational changes that are delaying the mail and threatening to disenfranchise voters:

"The Postmaster General's alleged pause is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.

The Postmaster General frankly admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works," Pelosi said.

Those changes directly jeopardized the November US election and disproportionately threatened to disenfranchise voters in communities of color, the House Speaker added.