WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The US House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a resolution to limit US President Donald Trump's ability to conduct military attacks on Iran, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President's military actions regarding Iran," Pelosi said in the release. "This resolution, which will be led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, will go to the Rules Committee this [Wednesday] evening and will be brought to the Floor tomorrow [Thursday]."