US House vote to expel discredited lawmaker Santos fails

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) George Santos, the scandal-plagued US congressman and admitted fabricator who has been indicted on Federal charges of stealing from donors, will remain in the House of Representatives for now after a vote to expel him failed on Wednesday.

Fellow Republicans in his state of New York have been keen to distance themselves from the lawmaker, who has acknowledged lying to voters by making up large chunks of his life story including college credentials and work experience, and then refusing to resign when called out for the misrepresentation.

But Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority of four seats in the 435-seat House.

Losing a member would have made passing legislation even more difficult for Republicans and their new speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

The vote to expel Santos was rejected 179-213.

Santos pleaded not guilty last week to the latest federal indictments against him, including stealing donors' identities and running up fraudulent charges on their credit cards.

He is also accused of wire fraud and money laundering, as well as collecting unemployment benefits that he was not entitled to during the coronavirus pandemic, before his election to Congress.